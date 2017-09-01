My colour is definitely not saffron: Kamal Haasan amid buzz on political plunge

September 01, 2017 20:59 IST

Amid indications that he may join politics, veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Friday addressed the issue of his political affiliation, saying his colour is “definitely not saffron”.

Haasan’s statement after a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan comes days after he told his fans to be prepared to march to Fort St George in Chennai, the seat of the Tamil Nadu Legislative assembly, to ensure that corrupt politicians are not re-elected in the state.

During the meeting at the chief minister’s official residence ‘Cliff House’, Haasan, 62, discussed the political situation in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The actor was treated to a feast arranged as part of the Onam festival celebrations.

On being quizzed about Tamil Nadu politics, the multilingual actor said the governor should intervene in the present situation.

“I do not like to see this drama (going in Tamil Nadu). I am not anyone to call for a floor test or speak to the governor, but I am using this podium to call for it,” he said.

Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran is involved in a tussle for power in Tamil Nadu, and has upped the ante since the merger of the two factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on August 21.

When asked about his political affiliation, the actor said he had been in the film industry for 40 years, but “I can tell you one thing, my colour is definitely not saffron”.

Haasan said he had come to Kerala for a personal visit.

“Most of the leftists are my heroes. I want to be in the middle of things and not take sides,” he said.

“Look at the statistics of Kerala, you are pushing it to the standards of western countries. Mine is not blind admiration, it is sensible -- about why choosing Pinarayi Vijayan,” he remarked.

Talking about the meeting on his Facebook post, Vijayan said he shared a healthy friendship with the actor.

“Whenever he visits Kerala, he meets me. However, this is the first meeting after I assumed the office of chief minister,” he said.

Though it was a courtesy meeting, politics of south India, especially the situation in Tamil Nadu, also came up for discussion, he added.

Talking to reporters before leaving to meet the chief minister, the actor said his visit was “a political education tour.”

“Definitely, as far as I am concerned, this is an education tour to me,” he said. “Actually I was supposed to come to Kerala last year itself. But I could not make it as I met with an accident,” Haasan said.

The actor had congratulated the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Democratic Front government headed by Vijayan for providing “good governance” when it completed one-year in office in May this year.

Haasan had been vocal against the Tamil Nadu government on the issue of corruption, thus incurring the wrath of several state ministers, who have accused the actor of speaking in general terms and dared him to provide evidence of his charges.

Image: Actor Kamal Haasan being welcomed by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence, in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: PTI Photo