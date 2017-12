December 18, 2017 17:25 IST

With the BJP expected to win about 100 seats -- just eight more than a simple majority in the 182-member Gujarat assembly and a steep decline from its 2012 tally of 115 seats -- Uttam Ghosh wonders whatever happened to Narendra D Modi and Amit A Shah's loud boast of winning 150 plus seats in the 2017

election?