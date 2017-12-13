rediff.com

Uttam's Take: Sea plane and Gujarat Vikas

December 13, 2017 08:25 IST

As the campaign for the Gujarat assembly election ends, Uttam Ghosh takes a look at how the campaigners -- including Prime Minister Narendra D Modi -- flew away from from the sea of issues, seeking refuge in accusations and allegations.

 

 

Uttam Ghosh / Rediff.com
