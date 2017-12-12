Modi's seaplane ride on Sabarmati river

December 12, 2017 12:22 IST

The prime minister took the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country on the last day of campaigning for the Gujarat polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took off on Tuesday morning in a seaplane from the SabarmatiRiver to Dharoi Dam in Mehsana district on the last day of campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls.

Modi boarded the single-engine seaplane from near the SardarBridge connecting the old city with Ahmedabad West, the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country.

A special jetty was constructed to facilitate the prime minister’s boarding from the river.

The plane took off from the Sardar Bridge-end amid chants of “Modi-Modi” from Bharatiya Janata Party workers and other city dwellers, who flocked the Sabarmati Riverfront to witness this one-of-a-kind event.

The plane would land at Dharoi dam reservoir in Mehsana.

From Dharoi, the prime minister would proceed to AmbajiTemple in Banaskantha district via road. After visiting the temple, he would return to Ahmedabad by the seaplane in the evening.

Modi had on Monday said at a poll rally that for the first time in the history of the country, a seaplane will land on the Sabarmati river.

“I will go to Ambaji in the sea-plane after landing in Dharoi dam and come back,” he said.

He said the BJP had planned a road show for Tuesday in Ahmedabad. “However, the administration has not given permission and I had time so I decided to go to Ambaji in the seaplane,” Modi had said.

“We cannot have airports everywhere, so our government has planned to have these seaplanes,” he said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said this is for the first time in the country’s history that a seaplane will land on a water body and that will be the Sabarmati river.

Photographs: ANI/Twitter