Last updated on: November 24, 2016 09:28 IST

Our thanks to Uma Bharti, sanyasin and India's minister for river welfare, who informed us this week that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'has implemented Karl Marx's idea on black money.'

'Marx ne jo kaha, Pradhan Mantri wahi laagu kar rahe hain (the prime minister is executing what Marx always advocated),' Uma Bharti told the Economic Times in an interview.

Uttam Ghosh presents his unique take on Uma Bharti's revelation.