Uttam's Take: Smog Chal Raha Hai

November 04, 2016 09:12 IST

Uttam's Take

Wednesday, November 2, saw the worst pollution in New Delhi in 17 years.

Uttam Ghosh offers his take on the capital's smog and deteriorating air quality at a time when the Delhi government and the Centre bicker daily on other issues.

Uttam Ghosh / Rediff.com
