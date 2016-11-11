Trump's Muslim ban pledge reappears on his website

November 11, 2016 15:42 IST

United States President-elect Donald Trump’s promise of banning all Muslim immigration to the US temporarily has reappeared on his campaign website soon after being disappeared for a day.

Trump’s campaign staff was quoted as saying by the American media that text of the pledge, posted in December last year following San Bernardino attacks, vanished because of a technical glitch.

‘The website was temporarily redirecting all specific press release pages to the homepage. It is currently being addressed and will be fixed shortly,’ Trump’s campaign said in a statement.

The real-estate-mogul-turned-politician had said in December last year that Muslim immigrants pose a security threat to the US and called for ‘a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on’.

Later, he shifted to say immigration should be suspended from any country ‘that has been compromised by terrorism’.

His stance apparently helped him win the presidency with the support of a majority of white, working-class voters.