Trump says will take $1 as salary with no vacations

November 14, 2016 22:03 IST

United States President-elect Donald Trump has said he would take $1 as his salary a year and not the $400,000 that comes with the president’s job and will refrain from going on any vacation.

Asked whether he was going to take the president’s salary, 70-year-old Trump said, “No, I’m not gonna take the salary. I’m not taking it,” confirming a promise he had made in a campaign video in September.

“I think I have to by law take $1, so I’ll take $1 a year. But I don’t even know what it is,” Trump told CBS’s “60 Minute” in an interview aired on Sunday.

Trump said he did not know what the salary of a US president is and also said he would not take any vacation.

 “We have so much work. There’s so much work to be done. And I want to get it done for the people,” he said.

“I want to get it done. We’re lowering taxes, we’re taking care of health care. I mean, there’s just so much to be done. So I don’t think we’ll be very big on vacations, no,”

Trump said, ruling out a vacation for himself.

Trump defeated his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in Tuesday’s presidential vote.

Lalit K Jha
Tags: Donald Trump, CBS, United States, Hillary Clinton
 

