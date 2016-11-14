Trump's children rule out joining his administration

November 14, 2016 11:50 IST

President-elect Donald Trump’s three grown-up kids have ruled out joining their father’s administration and said that they would instead focus on their real estate business.

Appearing in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minute, Trump’s son Eric and daughter Ivanka said that they would be focused on their father’s business.

“We have an amazing company. You know, one of, I think, the fortunate things for my father and our father is that he was able to step out of the company to run for commander- in-chief. I think he’s going to rely on us more than ever. We will be in New York and we’ll take care of the business. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun doing it. We’re going to make him very proud,” Eric said replying to a question.

“No. I’m going to be a daughter. But I’ve said throughout the campaign that I am very passionate about certain issues. That I want to fight for them,” Ivanka said in response to another question.

“Wage equality, childcare. These are things that are very important for me. I’m very passionate about education. Really promoting more opportunities for women. So there’re a lot of things that I feel deeply, strongly about. But not in a formal administrative capacity,” she said.

When asked if Trump brand has been hurt during the campaign, she said it does not matter.

“I don’t think it matters. This is so much more important. More serious. That’s the focus,” Ivanka said as Trump himself interjected.

“I think what Ivanka trying to say, ‘Who cares? Who cares?’ This is big league stuff. This is our country. Our country is going bad. We’re going to save our country. I don’t care about hotel occupancy. It’s peanuts compared to what we’re doing. Healthcare, making people better. It’s unfair what's happened to the people of our country and we’re going to change it. As simple as that,” Trump said.

“It is hard to put into words the experience or the emotion when your father becomes president of the United States of America. We had enormous pride, joy. It's incredibly exciting. We’re very grateful for the opportunity. We take that opportunity very seriously,” Ivanka said.

Eric said his father was the ‘calmest of all of us even though he was really obviously the center of attention’ on the election night.

IMAGE: President-elect Donald Trump with his daughter Ivanka, left, and son Eric at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. Photograph: Gary Cameron/Reuters