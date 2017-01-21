He did it his way! Trumps attend Inaugural Ball

January 21, 2017 10:20 IST

US President Donald Trump triumphantly greeted supporters at the first of the three inaugural balls, joining his First Lady on stage to tell them: ‘We did it.”

Take a look at the fun the First Couple had at the ball.

US President Donald Trump dances with his First Lady Melania Trump to 'My Way' at the first of the three inaugural balls. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

US President Trump along with his wife welcomes his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner along with his daughter Ivanka Trump to the stage. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Melania was a vision in a white Caroline Herrera dress while Trump looked dapper in his suit. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

US Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife Karen also join in the fun at the ball. Photograph: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

That's the new US First Family for you. Donald Trump is joined by his family, all his children, on stage. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Is that the look of love, we see? Melania looks flawless in her white gown. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Singer Erin Boheme performs at the "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

The Radio City Music Hall "Rockettes" perform at the event. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Trump supporters celebrate while attending the Inauguration "Freedom" Ball. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters