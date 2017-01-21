He did it his way! Trumps attend Inaugural Ball

US President Donald Trump triumphantly greeted supporters at the first of the three inaugural balls, joining his First Lady on stage to tell them: ‘We did it.”
Take a look at the fun the First Couple had at the ball.
US President Donald Trump dances with his First Lady Melania Trump to 'My Way' at the first of the three inaugural balls. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
US President Trump along with his wife welcomes his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner along with his daughter Ivanka Trump to the stage. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
Melania was a vision in a white Caroline Herrera dress while Trump looked dapper in his suit. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
US Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife Karen also join in the fun at the ball. Photograph: Yuri Gripas/Reuters
That's the new US First Family for you. Donald Trump is joined by his family, all his children, on stage. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Is that the look of love, we see? Melania looks flawless in her white gown. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Singer Erin Boheme performs at the "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
The Radio City Music Hall "Rockettes" perform at the event. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
Trump supporters celebrate while attending the Inauguration "Freedom" Ball. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
