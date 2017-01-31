PHOTOS: Trump travel ban protests spread from US to UK

January 31, 2017 10:48 IST

Even as protests in America continue over President Donald Trump’s travel ban, thousands gathered across the UK to protest against the same.

Here are scenes of the protests that spread from New York to London.

People participate in a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Tompkins Square Park in New York. Photograph: Stephanie Keith/Reuters

College students at the University California San Diego demonstrate in La Jolla, California. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally against Donald Trump's travel ban outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. Photograph: Aaron P Bernstein/Reuters

Londoners hold placards during a protest against US President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in London. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Chants like 'It's time to stand up' and 'Dump Trump' were heard all across London as protesters agitated against the US president's travel ban. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Demonstrators march from the Mound to the Scottish Parliament to protest against US President Trump's Muslim travel ban to the USA in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photograph: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images