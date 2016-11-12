Kamala has potential to be first woman US president

November 12, 2016 11:41 IST

Indian-origin California Attorney General Kamala Harris has potential to become the first woman president of the United States, a media report has said, days after Hillary Clinton was unable to break the highest glass ceiling.

Harris, 51, whose mother was from Chennai and father from Jamaica, won the US Senate Seat from California in a landslide election this Tuesday, becoming the first black and Asian Senator from the state.

Soon thereafter she has launched her nationwide campaign against Trump’s anti-immigrant policies and mass deportation.

“Meet Kamala Harris, Who could become the first woman President. California’s popular attorney general is headed to Capitol Hill. The White House might be next,” The Huffington Post wrote (external link) on Friday.

The Huffington Post article came a day after she denounced Trumpism.

Noting that she has already made history with her Senate win, the daily said she has impressive track record as California Attorney General and has top Democratic leadership including the outgoing US President Barack Obama and the vice president Joe Biden on her side.

“These alliances could help boost Harris’ profile across the country should she choose to run for president in 2020,” The Huffington Post wrote.

In her concession speech, Clinton had said that the glass ceiling could be broken much earlier than thought.

“I know we have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling, but some day someone will and hopefully sooner than we might think right now,” Clinton told her supporters in New York on Wednesday.

“To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams,” Clinton said.

Photograph: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Variety