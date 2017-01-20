12 key points President Trump made on Capitol Hill

Last updated on: January 21, 2017 02:43 IST

After being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, in his inaugural address, vowed to fight for the 'forgotten' Americans.

Here are the highlights of his speech. Read the full speech HERE

* "A new national pride will lift our sights and heal our divisions."

* "It's time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget. That whether we are black or brown or white we all bleed the same red blood of patriots."

* "We must think big and dream even bigger. l will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining, but never doing anything abut it."

* "The time for empty talk is over, now arrives the hour for action. Do not allow anyone to tell you that it cannot be done."

* "When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice"

* "We will unite the civilised world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth."

* "We will get our people off welfare and back to work. We will follow two simple rules, buy American and hire American."

IMAGE: A word cloud analysis of President Trump's inaugural address clearly outlines his agenda: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

* "I will fight for your with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down. America will start winning again and winning like never ever before."

* "We've made other countries rich while the wealth, strength and confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon. One by one, the factories have left our shores. The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and redistributed all across the world. From this day forward its going to be only America first, America first!"

* "This is your day, this is your celebration, and this, the United States of America, is your country. The forgotten men and woman of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now. What truly matters is not which party controls our government. But whether our country is controlled by the people."

* "We are transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you, the people. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth."

* "Hear these words. You will never be ignored again. Together we will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. And yes, together we will make America great again. God bless America."

IMAGE: President Donald Trump speaks at inauguration ceremony swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the US Capitol in Washington. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters