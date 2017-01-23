In latest Twitter gaffe, US Prez Trump misspells honour

January 23, 2017 16:31 IST

In a gaffe, Donald Trump has misspelled 'honour' in one of his first tweets as United States President, evoking both amused and critical responses from netizens.

Trump, an avid Twitter user, may have become the leader of the free world but moving to the White House does not seem to have helped his spelling.

"I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!", he tweeted shortly after assuming his office.

Instead of using the US spelling of 'honored' or even the British spelling 'honoured', Trump decided to spell it in a completely different (and incorrect) way.

The tweet was quickly deleted and re-posted with the correct spelling, but not before a number of people had replied querying the President's spelling.

"Good grief. Four more years of this," wrote one on Twitter.

Another accused the Republican of being "the most illiterate president ever".

"Its kinda fitting that he doesn't know how to spell "honor" lol."

The New York Times reported that the 70-year-old Trump swapped out his phone for a 'secure, encrypted device approved by the Secret Service with a new number that few people possess.'

In December, Trump tweeted that China had ripped a research drone out of international waters in an 'unpresidented' act. It was soon corrected to 'unprecedented.'

In February, he also boasted about his performance at CNN's Republican debate in Houston, tweeting, "Wow, every poll said I won the debate last night. Great honer!"