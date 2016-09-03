US polls: Clinton lead reduced to half nationally

September 03, 2016 13:43 IST

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's lead over her Republican rival Donald Trump in the race for the White House has been cut in half in the last one month, according to a latest poll.

However, the 68-year-old leader continues to maintain lead in some of the key battle ground states, other polls said.

Clinton holds an average of 42 per cent support to Trump's 37 per cent across five nationwide telephone polls conducted between August 9 and 30, CNN said, releasing the findings if its Poll of Polls on Friday.

While this five-point lead represents a strong starting point for Clinton heading into the fall campaign season, it said.

But a similar Poll of Polls earlier in the month averaging polls conducted in the week after the two back to back conventions found the Democrat leader ahead by 10 points, 49 per cent to 39 per cent.

According to RealClearPolitics, which tracks all major polls, Clinton's lead over Trump on an average has come down to 4.1 percentage points.

But when it comes to polls in some of the key battleground States, Clinton continues to lead over the 70-year-old real estate mogul.

In New Hampshire, Clinton is leading by 11 percentage points, while in Virginia she is ahead by one points.

But in Iowa, Clinton trails Trump by five percentage points, indicating that the race to the White House is tightening now.

Clinton continues to lead in most of the states, according to RealClearPolitics.

These include Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado, Virginia, and Georgia.

Photograph: Aaron P Bernstein/Reuters