FBI releases documents related to Clinton email probe

September 03, 2016 02:00 IST

In a rare step, the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday released two sets of documents related to the email investigations of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who is now the Democratic presidential nominee.

‘We also are releasing a factual summary of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s investigation into this matter,’ a statement said.

‘We are making these materials available to the public in the interest of transparency and in response to numerous Freedom of Information Act requests,’ the FBI said.

One of the two documents relates to the July 2 interview of Clinton by the FBI.

Appropriate redactions have been made for classified information or other material exempt from disclosure under FOIA, it said.

A day earlier Judicial Watch released 510 pages of new State Department documents, including a 2009 request by Clinton Foundation executive Doug Band for diplomatic passports for himself and an associate.

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s aide Abedin responded to Band’s request positively, saying, “Ok will figure it out.”

The emails show Hillary forwarding classified information to Abedin’s unsecured, non-state.gov account.

The emails also show husband Bill Clinton sought a meeting with Hillary for a major Clinton donor with State Department officials and she herself pushing for a joint event with the Clinton Global Initiative, a statement said.

Band also pushed for and obtained special help from Abedin for seven-figure Clinton Foundation donor Chris Ruddy of Newsmax.com, it said.