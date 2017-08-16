rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » US designates Hizbul Mujahideen as foreign terrorist group

US designates Hizbul Mujahideen as foreign terrorist group

August 16, 2017 21:34 IST

The United States on Wednesday designated Kashmiri outfit Hizbul Mujahideen as a ‘foreign terrorist organisation’, nearly two months after declaring the group’s Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

The designation, which slaps a series of US sanctions on the outfit, came against the backdrop of upsurge in the terror activities of the group in Kashmir in recent months.

 

“These designations seek to deny Hizbul Mujahideen the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks,” the State Department said in a statement.

Among other consequences, all of Hizbul Mujahideen’s property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group.

The US decision marks a severe blow to Pakistan which has been projecting the group as a voice of Kashmiri people.

Pakistan’s powerful Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif have repeatedly praised the group’s slain commander Burhan Wani who was killed in July last year in an encounter in Kashmir.

Formed in 1989, Hizbul Mujahideen is one of the largest and oldest terrorists groups operating in Kashmir.

Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The State Department said terrorism designations expose and isolate organisations and individuals, and deny them access to the US financial system. Moreover, designations can assist the law enforcement activities of US agencies and other governments, it said. 

Lalit K Jha
© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Hizbul Mujahideen, United States, State Department, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Kashmir
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use