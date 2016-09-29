Uri effect: Atif Aslam's concert in Gurugram called off

September 29, 2016 10:56 IST

First, it was asking Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to leave the country. Then it was cancelling Pakistani shows on Zee and now comes reports that Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s upcoming concert in Gurugram has been called off.

The decision was taken after opposition by right wing Hindu groups across the country, who have called for expulsion of Pakistani artistes from India after the Uri attack that killed 18 soldiers.

The Hindu body approached Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, TL Satyaprakash demanding a cancellation of the event. “The district administration has been hurting the sentiments of the people of the country by giving permission for such Pakistani concerts,” the memorandum stated.

In the memorandum, the Hindu group also stated, “if the event takes place, and any incident happens because of it, the district administration will be responsible”.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party in Mumbai had called for all Pakistani artistes to leave the country, saying it was unacceptable that they continued to earn money here at a time when Indian soldiers were being martyred by their country.

Zee chairman Subhash Chandra also took the decision that his channel, Zindagi, would stop airing Pakistani TV shows in the aftermath of the Uri attacks.

Calling Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly, “unfortunate”, he said artistes from the country should also leave India immediately.