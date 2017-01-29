There is a lot of anger in UP: Amit Shah

January 29, 2017 19:31 IST

With the opposition accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of working toward polarising voters in Uttar Pradesh by broaching the issues like alleged migration of Hindus and 'triple talaq', party president Amit Shah has rejected the charges, claiming that questioning politics of appeasement and casteism being practised in the state cannot be called polarisation.

"BJP is also of the firm view that the practice of triple talaq curtails the fundamental rights of women guaranteed by the Constitution," he said.

While underlining his party's commitment to building the Ram temple, Shah said it can be done under constitutional provisions, either through dialogue or through court order.

He also played down recent comments made by RSS spokesperson Manohan Vaidya on reservations and claimed that the remarks were taken out of context and both BJP and RSS have made it clear that in the prevailing situation, the current system of reservation must continue.

The BJP chief made these comments in an interview to Network 18, according to a press statement from the group.

"There is a lot of anger in UP. If a leader questions the politics of appeasement and casteism being practised in UP, you can't call that polarisation," the statement said quoting him.

He also accused the ruling Samajwadi Party of playing up the family feud in the Yadav clan so as to brush issues like poor law and order and corruption under the carpet.

These would be major poll issues and BJP will win two-thirds majority in the state polls, he asserted.

Shah said the Uttar Pradesh polls will not be a referendum on the demonetisation but if the opposition wants to project it that way then the BJP is open to it.

To a question about Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar returning to Goa as Chief Minister if the party wins polls there, he said the party is yet to decide it but the option is open.