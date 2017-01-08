5 labourers killed as car crashes into night shelter

Last updated on: January 08, 2017 20:39 IST

Five labourers were killed and as many others injured when a speeding car rammed into a night shelter housing 35 daily wagers in Dalibag locality in Hazratganj area in the wee hours in Lucknow on Sunday.

The two occupants of the car -- Ayush Kumar Rawat, son of a former Samajwadi Party MLA, and Nikhil Arora were allegedly drunk and have been arrested, police said.

The incident took place at about 2 AM when 35 labourers were sleeping inside the night shelter and the car rammed into it. The car was allegedly being driven at a high speed when the accident happened.

“Two of the accused, who were drunk, have been arrested and car has also been seized,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Manzil Saini said.

While four labourers died on the spot, one died during treatment at Trauma centre in Lucknow.

The victims were identified as Prithviraj, Abdul Kalam, Gokaran, Devraj and one unidentified - all aged between 30 and 37 years.

All the victims were daily wage earners from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: The car that a night shelter in the Dalibagh area, at the Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow on Sunday. Reportedly, ex-Samajwadi Party MLA’s son and other four members were in the car when it hit the night shelter. Photograph: PTI Photo