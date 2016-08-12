100 shots fired at BJP leader Brijpal Teotia near Delhi

rediff.com

Last updated on: August 12, 2016 09:20 IST

Senior BJP leader Brijpal Teotia and five others were seriously injured when they were attacked by armed assailants in Ghaziabad on Thursday.

At least 100 rounds were shot at his convoy using AK-47 rifles.

According to Meerut zone IG Surjeep Pandey, at around 7.20pm, unidentified assailants came in a car and opened fire at Teotia and others at Raoli Road under Muradnagar police station.

The BJP leader and five others were seriously injured in the incident, he said, adding that even though the police launched a chase, the culprits managed to flee.

The injured were initially admitted at a hospital in Ghaziabad from where Teotia was transferred to Fortis Hospital in Noida, the IG said.

"Rifles, AK 47 have been used in the attack... We are trying to arrest the culprits. Weapons used in the attack have been recovered," said Daljeet Chaudhary, Additional Director General of Police Law and Order.

Minister of State Mahesh Sharma, who met the injured leader, said, "His life is in danger. He has been taken to operation theatre."

Teotia, who had contested the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly election from Muradnagar constituency, was on his way to Ghaziabad when the incident occurred, he added.

