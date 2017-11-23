UK clears Padmavati, but makers say won't release sans CBFC nod

November 23, 2017 14:22 IST

Padmavati has been cleared by the British Board of Film Classification without any cuts, but the producers say they are not planning to release the film without the Indian censor board's go-ahead, sources said on Thursday.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film was given a 12A rating by the BBFC which passed it for audiences in the United Kingdom without any cuts. The 12A rating mandates that the film cannot be viewed by a child under the age of 12 unless accompanied by an adult.

'Padmavati (12A) moderate violence, injury detail,' stated the official website of the British Censor Board.

'All known versions of this work passed uncut,' it said.

However, sources at Viacom 18 said they are not planning to release the film anywhere in the world without the requisite clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The lavishly mounted film, starring Deepika Padukone in the title role, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is a joint production by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions.

"The film has been cleared by the UK censor board without any cuts. But we are waiting for censor clearance in India. Till then we will not release the film anywhere," a source told PTI.

"As the film was suppose to release on December 1, there are over 50 countries where this process (of certification) is on," he said.

Padmavati has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of distorting history.

Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmini and Allauddin Khalji.

However, Bhansali said in an appeal that there was no dream sequence and it was all a rumour.

Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed. She finds mention in the 16th century epic poem Padmavat.

Earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on December 1, the release date of the film has been postponed by the makers till further notice.

SC to hear fresh plea to stall release of Padmavati outside India

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on November 28 a fresh plea seeking a direction to the makers of Padmavati not to release it outside India on December 1.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it would hear on Tuesday the plea that alleged that the makers of Padmavati misrepresented facts before the court with regard to Censor Board's approval on releasing songs and the promo.

"We will take it up on Tuesday. You (advocate) file a writ petition," the bench told advocate M L Sharma who mentioned his fresh plea for an urgent hearing.

Sharma alleged that grave damage will be done to social harmony if the movie is allowed to be released outside India.

He also sought criminal prosecution of the makers of the movie for allegedly misrepresenting facts that the songs and promos were cleared by the CBFC.

Earlier, the apex court had dismissed his plea seeking to delete certain alleged objectionable scenes from movie.

The bench had observed that the CBFC has not yet given certificate to the movie and the apex court cannot 'injunct' a statutory body from doing its duty.

The counsel for one of the respondents had earlier told the court that the film's promo was released and it has got the requisite CBFC approval.

Sharma had approached the court seeking a direction for removal of all scenes of alleged 'character assassination' of Queen Padmavati from the movie before its release.