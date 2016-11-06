2 more TV channels asked to go off air for 'violating rules'

November 06, 2016 08:54 IST

After NDTV India, the government has ordered that an Assam-based news channel be taken off air for a day for allegedly violating programming guidelines multiple times and another TV channel be taken off air for a week for alleged objectionable content.

An I&B ministry order dated November 2, has sought that the channel News Time Assam, be taken off air on November 9, for a day.

The ministry has also directed that another TV channel Care World TV channel be taken off air for seven days from November 9 for alleged objectionable content.

The allegations against News Time Assam is that the channel telecasted a programme which revealed the identity of a minor who had been brutally tortured while working as a domestic servant.

Observing that the visuals telecast by the channel appeared to compromise the privacy and dignity of the child while also exposing him to harm and stigma, a showcause notice was issued to the channel in October 2013.

Having listened to the channel's version, the Inter Ministerial Committee which looked into the matter felt that the channel may be taken off air for a day.

The order also lists two other cases of alleged violations by News Time Assam which were considered by the IMC. One of them related to telecast of gory visuals of dead bodies for which a recommendation was made to take off the channel for a day.

another case the channel telecast a programme which allegedly appeared to defamatory towards to women and in bad taste. The IMC had asked the channel to run an apology scroll but since it did not comply, in this regard, taking it off air for a day was recommended.

The I&B ministry order, dated November 2, mentions all the three cases and says that the ‘IMC clarified that the TV channel can be allowed to carry out the three awards of one day off air concurrently’.

Quoting rules under the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act, the ministry order said that the government ‘orders to prohibit the transmission or retransmission of News Time Assam TV channel for one day on any platform throughout India with effect from 00:01 hours on 9th November, 2016 till 00:01 hours on 10th November, 2016.’

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has also directed another TV channel Care World TV channel be taken off air for seven days for alleged objectionable content.

It was alleged that the channel had put out indecent content after which IMC looked into the matter.

Based on its recommendations the Ministry issued the order. The Ministry in its order said the channel Care World TV channel should be taken off air for a week from November 9.

NDTV India has also been ordered to be taken off air for a day on November 9 over its coverage of the Pathankot attack, which has resulted in a massive controversy.

