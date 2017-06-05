Trump: Vows to protect US & allies from vile enemy

Last updated on: June 05, 2017 11:07 IST

"I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores and work every single day to protect the safety and security of our country, our communities and our people," announced US President Donald Trump in his first official statement on the latest London attacks.

IMAGE: A sign is seen near the iconic London Bridge, after attackers rammed a hired white van into pedestrians on the bridge, and stabbed others at nearby Borough Market, killing 7 and injuring 48. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters.

United States President Donald Trump has vowed to do whatever necessary to protect the US and its allies from a "vile enemy" that has "waged war" on innocent lives, in his first public comments after the van and knife attack in London, Saturday night.

"America sends our thoughts and prayers and our deepest sympathies to the victims of this evil slaughter and we renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life, and it’s gone on too long,” said Trump, Sunday, a day after three knife-wielding men unleashed a grisly terror rampage in the British capital, killing 7 people and injuring 48 others.

It was his first public comments on the London attacks. He previously had commented via a series of Twitter posts.

"As president, I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores and work every single day to protect the safety and security of our country, our communities and our people," he said Sunday. “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end,” he said, speaking at an annual fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, Washington, DC, scene of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May and offered America's "unwavering support" in investigating the terror attacks at the iconic London Bridge and Borough Market in the heart of London.

Trump earlier slammed London's Pakistani-origin mayor Sadiq Khan saying it was not the time to be "politically correct", and touted his controversial Muslim travel ban in view of the London attacks. "We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse," Trump said.

In a series of tweets, Trump lashed out at Khan, who reportedly suggested there was no reason for alarm, after three attackers drove a van into crowds on London Bridge post 10 pm, and then went on a stabbing rampage in nearby Borough Market.

IMAGE: London Metropolitan Police officers rush to London Bridge after receiving calls of a van ramming into pedestrians. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters.

Khan actually had said Sunday morning that he was "grieving" for the victims and declared the terrorists "would not win." He added: "Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There's no reason to be alarmed. Khan in very strong words condemned this latest London attack and requested people to be vigilant.

The mayor’s spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump’s "ill-informed" tweet.

Three knife-wielding attackers, in fake suicide vests, unleashed terror in the British capital, plowing a hired white van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge before stabbing revellers in nearby Borough market, killing seven people.

British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed the attack on the "evil ideology of Islamist extremism".

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the London attacks. The London Metropolitan Police, who apparently shot down all three attackers within 8 minutes of receiving the first call, has arrested a dozen people in connection with the attacks. The Metropolitan Police said they know the names of the attackers and they would be released "as soon as operationally possible".