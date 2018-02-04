Trump says memo 'totally vindicates' him in Russia probe

February 04, 2018 17:15 IST

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that a declassified Republican memo totally vindicates him in a Federal Bureua of Investigation probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 polls and called the investigation an "American disgrace".

The four-page document released on Friday accused senior law enforcement officials of misleading a court in order to conduct surveillance on a former Trump campaign adviser during its probe into the alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 US presidential election.

"This memo totally vindicates 'Trump' in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on," Trump tweeted on Saturday.

"Their (sic) was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace!" he said.

The controversial memo drafted by GOP House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes alleged the FBI abused its surveillance authority.

The memo alleged that then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the House Intelligence Committee that no surveillance warrant would have been sought for a Trump campaign aide without a disputed opposition research dossier on Trump and Russia.

The memo is the most explicit Republican effort yet to discredit the FBI's investigation into Trump and Russia, alleging that the investigation was infused with an anti-Trump bias under the Obama administration and supported with political opposition research, the CNN reported.