Trump sacks Secretary of State Tillerson; CIA chief to replace him

Last updated on: March 13, 2018 19:39 IST

After a series of public spats, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired his beleaguered Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job!” Trump tweeted, in a surprise announcement.

Trump also announced the appointment of Gina Haspel, the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, to head the agency -- the first woman selected for the top post.

“I am confident he (Pompeo) is the right person for the job at this critical juncture. He will continue our program of restoring America’s standing in the world, strengthening our alliances, confronting our adversaries, and seeking the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Trump later said in a statement issued by the White House.

“His experience in the military, Congress, and as leader of the CIA have prepared him well for his new role and I urge his swift confirmation,” the US president added.

The position needs to be confirmed by the US Senate.

Tillerson, who is currently on a visit to Africa, had strained relations with Trump.

The 65-year-old former Exxon Mobil chief executive and the president had differences over a host of issues including the US policy on North Korea and Russia.

Tillerson was forced to convene a press conference in October last to deny reports that he was considering quitting, though he did not comment on a report that he had called Trump a moron after a meeting at the Pentagon.

Tillerson, who had never previously held political office, was appointed as Secretary of State on February 1 last year.

Trump also thanked Tillerson for his service.

“A great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well,” he said.

The former oil chief forged multibillion-dollar deals with Russia’s state oil company, Rosneft, and was awarded the Order of Friendship by the Kremlin in 2013.

Trump appointed Gina Haspel as the new CIA director, terming her elevation as “a historic milestone”.

“Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” he tweeted.

“Mike and Gina have worked together for more than a year, and have developed a great mutual respect,” Trump said.

According at a senior White House official, the president wanted to make sure to have his new team in place in advance of the upcoming talks with North Korea and various ongoing trade negotiations.

The official was responding to a question on the timing of Trump’s announcement.

Pompeo said he is “deeply grateful” to Trump for permitting him to serve as CIA director and for this opportunity to serve as Secretary of State.

“His leadership has made America safer and I look forward to representing him and the American people to the rest of the world to further America’s prosperity,” he said.

Pompeo said if confirmed, he looks forward to guiding the world’s finest diplomatic corps in formulating and executing the President’s foreign policy.

Haspel has been an officer of the CIA for 30 years. She served as Pompeo’s deputy for the past year.

“I am grateful to President Trump for the opportunity, and humbled by his confidence in me, to be nominated to be the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. If confirmed, I look forward to providing President Trump the outstanding intelligence support he has grown to expect during his first year in office,” Haspel said.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley in New York. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/ Reuters