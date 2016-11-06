Trump junior goes desi; does aarti ahead of Election Day

November 06, 2016 14:37 IST

Donald Trump's son Eric participated in a traditional 'aarti' at a Hindu temple in Florida to woo Indian-Americans as the Republican presidential nominee's family is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his victory in the November 8 election.

Eric, 32, arrived at the temple in Orlando in a suit but changed his clothes and wore a cream-coloured Sherwani to attend the 'aarti'.

He took a tour of the temple where the priest explained him the significance of aarti and other rituals. He was also told the tales of God Rama and Krishna.

The priest presented him a saffron stole.

The crucial swing state of Florida has a wealthy and growing Hindu population which could play a significant role in the election.

Earlier Donald Trump, in his efforts to woo the Indian community, borrowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's winning slogan of the 2014 general elections and was seen in a TV ad saying "Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkaar".

This is the first time that a US presidential candidate has specifically targeting the Indian-American vote bank.

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump celebrated Diwali at a Hindu temple in the key swing state of Virginia as part of the Republican presidential nominee's efforts to reach out to the Indian-American community.

Lara had said Donald Trump has great love and affection for India and its people.

As a mark of respect to the Indian culture, she removed her shoes before entering the Rajdhani temple in Virginia.

"I really like Hindu culture and I respect It," she had said.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was also scheduled to visit the temple but the Trump campaign asked her to go to a different place given the fast-changing dynamics of the polls.