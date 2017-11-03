Trump first US President in 25 years to visit South Korea

November 03, 2017 23:06 IST

Donald Trump will be the first United States president in 25 years to make a state visit to South Korea.

While Trump is unlikely to visit the Korean demilitarised zone, he would deliver a major policy speech of the trip before the Korean National Assembly on November 8.

This is the only policy speech scheduled so far during Trump’s nearly two-week five-nation Asia trip with stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and Philippines.

“It will be the first state visit in 25 years by a US president,” a South Korean embassy official told a group of foreign journalists.

Since a Korean president can host only one state visit per country during his term, this visit is particularly meaningful, the official noted.

“Trump’s visit is expected to be an opportunity for the two leaders to reaffirm their personal friendship and trust, as well as the two countries’ ironclad alliance,” the official said.

Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are expected to discuss strengthening the alliance, developing close coordination to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue, establishing peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia, and increasing cooperation on bilateral and global issues.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to arrive in Seoul on November 7.

Image: US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One while departing from the White House. Trump is embarking on a five country, eleven day tour throughout Asia. Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images