Trump, feeling good about Florida, tells backers: 'Do not blow it up, go vote'

November 03, 2016 08:23 IST

Sensing victory six days ahead of the elections, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has urged his supporters to go out and vote and "not blow up" the new momentum his campaign has gained after the FBI's decision to re-open investigation in the alleged email scandal of his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

"In six days, we are going to win the great state of Florida and we are going to win back the White House 100 per cent," Trump,70, told thousands of his supporters at a fair ground here in Florida, the key battle ground State that has 29 presidential college votes in its kitty.

"Give us two more days, I think we are going to be anywhere. The change that you have been waiting for all your life will come in six days," he said.

Top political leaders from both Democratic and Republican parties have literally flooded Florida and are on a spree of addressing election rallies across the length and breadth of the State.

In addition to Trump and Clinton, US President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and former US President Bill Clinton are all camping in this crucial State.

Referring to the various polls that have been coming in the past few days, Trump said that he was leading in various key battleground States of Florida, Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina.

"This is your one chance to change," he said and urged his people to go out and vote.

"Go out and vote. Do not blow it up. We're on the cusp of an incredible historic change that transfers power from a failed political establishment and returns that power to our families, communities and citizens, to you. The system is rigged. We're going to change," he added.

Trump urged his supporters to show up early and vote.

"Show up early. You know, the lines are incredible. The polls are all saying we're going to win Florida. Don't believe it. Don't believe it. Get out there and vote. Pretend we're slightly behind. We don't want to blow this," he said.

'Hillary's probe likely to conclude in a criminal trial'

Trump claimed the reopened FBI investigation into Hillary's alleged email scandal would take years and end up in a criminal trial.

"They (FBI) will have some things in there that I can just imagine are going to be unbelievable. Hillary's likely to be under investigation for many years. Probably concluding in a criminal trial," 70-year-old Trump said.

"The FBI has reopened its investigation into crooked Hillary Clinton. Hillary wants to blame everyone else for amounting legal troubles and I don't see if you've watched her last few speeches over the last few days. She has become totally unhinged, unbelievable," he alleged.

"What she's saying and what she's doing is actually, it's unbelievable. She has no one to blame but herself. Hillary is the one who set up the illegal private e-mail server to shield her criminal activity," he said.

Trump alleged that Hillary was the one who lied to the Congress and the FBI and engaged in a corrupt pay for play scheme at the State Department.

"Hillary is the one who lied so many times to Congress and to the FBI. Hilary is the one who made 13 phones disappear, some with a hammer and who destroyed 33,000 e-mails after, after receiving a congressional subpoena, think of that. Unbelievable," he said.

Trump also accused the media for protecting Clinton in this presidential election.

"I'll tell you what. The system is rigged. The system is rigged. Hillary is not the victim; the American people are the victims of this system," he said.

"The media is a part and one of the vital cogs in the rigged system under which we live. They're a big fat cog and they never show the crowds. They never show what's happening," he alleged.

"All we have to do is cut our ties with these failed politicians of the past. Hillary is a candidate of yesterday. We are the movement of the future," Trump said.

It's time for new leadership

Asserting that America cannot afford to have another four years of Obama administration by electing his rival Hillary Clinton as the next US president, Trump has said it is time for a "new leadership."

"Hillary and our failed Washington establishment have spent $6 trillion on wars in the Middle East that we never won and that never end. And it's now in worse shape than ever before. The Middle East is a catastrophe, it's far worse off than had we spent nothing," he said.

Trump alleged that US President Barack Obama and his former Secretary of State Hillary had dragged the country into foreign wars that have made US less safe.

"They've left our borders wide open at home. They have shipped our jobs and wealth to other countries. It is disappearing. Our country in a certain sense is disappearing. Real prosperity is disappearing. We owe $20 trillion," he said.

"Our trade deals, we lose $800 billion a year on trade. We have trade deficits. Think of that. Who negotiates these deals? You know who does? Stupid people. With very stupid leadership who, by the way, they campaign all the time," he said, adding that Obama is campaigning now for "crooked" Hillary.

Trump questioned Obama for his campaigning for Hillary who has been under federal investigation for alleged email scandal.

"We've got a president campaigning for her. That's all he does is campaign. He ought to be working on your jobs that are leaving and going to Mexico. And your military," he said.

"I'll tell you what, first of all, she's got bigger problems. But four more years of Obama, we can't take it, folks. Four more years of ISIS, that's what it is. Four more years of no jobs," Trump said.

He alleged that Clinton wanted to start a shooting war in Syria and conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia that could very well lead to World War III.

"Russia is heavily armed, doesn't like her. Putin does not respect her, doesn't like her. What are we doing, folks? She's a mess," he alleged.

Trump said that he was almost starting to think that the least important problem that Hillary has is the fact that his campaign is winning.

"I think she's got perhaps bigger problems than even that. We're fighting for every citizen who believes that government should serve the people, not the donors and nor Hillary's special interests," he said.

"We are fighting to unlock the potential of every American community and every American family who hope and pray and yearn for a much better future. I am asking you to dream big. I got to dream big," he said.

Image: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Miami, Florida, US. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters