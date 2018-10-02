Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for laser research

October 02, 2018 16:17 IST

Three scientists have been awarded the 2018 Nobel prize in physics for their work on high intensity laser pulses.

IMAGE: The Nobel Prize laureates for physics 2018 Arthur Ashkin of the United States, Gerard Mourou of France and Donna Strickland of Canada are announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden. Photograph: Hanna Franzen/TT News Agency/Reuters

Arthur Ashkin in the US, Gérard Mourou in France, and Donna Strickland in Canada will share the prize announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Ashkin wins half of the prize for his development of “optical tweezers” which have allowed tiny organisms to be handled with light beams.

Mourou and Strickland share a quarter of the prize each “for their method of generating high-intensity, ultra-short optical pulses,” the Nobel committee said.

Strickland, at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, becomes the first woman to win the physics Nobel since Maria Goeppert Mayer was honoured in 1963 for her work on the nuclear shell structure. Strickland is only the third woman in history to win the physics prize.

On Monday, James Allison at Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and Tasuku Honjo at the University of Kyoto won the 2018 medicine Nobel for their work on harnessing the immune system to combat cancer.