Tributes paid to former Arunachal CM Kalikho Pul

August 10, 2016 11:05 IST

Locals on Wednesday morning paid homage to former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence on Tuesday.



Locals, along with many other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to the former chief minister at his official residence. The police honoured him with a gun-salute. Mortal remains of Pul were then taken to his hometown in Anjaw district.



T Taki, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA said that Pul’s death was a big loss for Arunachal, and asked for a police investigation to find out the truth.



“His journey from a night security guard to a chief minister of the state is an example for the country,” Taki said.



Paying tribute to the late chief minister, Congress party member Ninong Ering said that Pul was a people’s chief minister.



“He will always remain in the hearts of the people. The way he developed the state is appreciable,” Ering said.



“I am very shocked that he took such an extreme step. A probe should be conduct for the satisfaction of the people and his family members,”



The former Arunachal chief minister was found dead at the chief minister’s official residence, which he had not vacated yet.



He was chief minister from the period February to July 2016. News reports suggest that he committed suicide at his residence, but the police is yet to confirm.



According to initial reports, Pul was suffering from depression and was extremely upset after his appointment was struck down by the Supreme Court.



In a setback to Pul, the Supreme Court had earlier on July 13 restored the Congress government in Arunachal Pradesh, declaring the actions of Governor J.P. Rajkhowa “illegal” and “violative of the constitutional provisions”.



Pul, 46, became the eighth chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh in February 2016.



Having lost his parents at an early age, Pul went on to learn carpentry, sell furniture and serve as a casual night chowkidar at Rs 212 per month. He also sold paan and beedi to attend a night school.