10 quotes by Rahul Gandhi that made one go Aha!

Last updated on: August 28, 2018 09:22 IST

Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s recent 4-day visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, from August 22 to 25, has created a flutter in India.

From the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to demonetisation, from Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh to the Modi government’s policies, Rahul spoke on various issues openly, at times at variance with the truth -- like on the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

Wherever he went, he took potshots at the RSS, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he charged with dividing the people.

While he compared the RSS with the Muslim Brotherhood, he also attacked Modi for his government’s Pakistan and China policies.

Rahul also described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a "very painful tragedy" and said he was "100 per cent" for the punishment for those involved in any violence against anybody. But, he also said the Congress party was not involved in it.

Here are the top 10 quotes from his various interactions in Germany and the United Kingdom.

IMAGE: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering at the London-based think-tank during his two-day visit to the United Kingdom. Photograph: Kind courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter