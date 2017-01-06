Top Lashkar terrorist killed on outskirts of Srinagar

January 06, 2017 12:35 IST

In a major success, security forces on Friday killed a top Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist, Muzaffar Naikoo alias Muzz Moulvi, in an encounter on the outskirts of the city.

Security forces launched an operation in Gulzarpora locality of Mochuwa late Thursday night following information about presence of a top terrorist in the area, a police official said.

As the security forces were laying cordon around the locality, the terrorist hurled a grenade in a bid to escape but his attempt was thwarted.

Constable Hoshiyar Singh was injured in the grenade blast, the official said.

There was exchange of fire for some time and the encounter ended with the killing of the lone militant, he said.

The slain militant was identified as Muzaffar Naikoo alias Muzz Moulv of Lashkar, he said, adding the body has been sent to his native village in Sopore area of north Kashmir.

The Lashkar militant was active for past many years in north Kashmir and had recently shifted to Srinagar, the official said, adding security agencies are investigating the motive behind Naikoo moving to the city.