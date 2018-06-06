'Today's youth enter politics because of their families': Nitish taunts Tejashwi

June 06, 2018 10:42 IST

Launching a veiled attack at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that today's youth don't enter politics with their own capabilities but only because of their families.

Addressing a Yuva Sankalp rally in Patna, Kumar said, "Today, youth does not want to enter into the field of politics with their own capabilities. These days people are coming in and getting ahead in politics because of their families."

Kumar's statement come hours after, Tejashwi took to Twitter daring the chief minister to swear on an affidavit that his son will never enter politics.

"If Nitish uncle is left with even an iota of morality and integrity, he should sign a sworn affidavit stating that his son will never enter politics," Tejashwi tweeted.

During the rally, the chief minister further said that the Bihar government is making efforts on improving the current situations prevailing in state.

"People are asking me to say about the current situations prevailing in Bihar. I don't know what they want to hear. I always keep on saying things to make this democracy stronger. We have been doing work for the public," Kumar added.