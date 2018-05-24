TN CM blames Oppn, anti-socials for anti-Sterlite violence

May 24, 2018 16:36 IST

IMAGE: Violence breaks out during protest against Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tuticorin. Photograph: PTI Photo

Breaking his silence over the killing of 12 people in police firing in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday accused rival political parties of "instigating" violence.

The chief minister said power supply to the plant was discontinued following a direction from the state's pollution control board.

Palaniswami claimed some anti-social elements had infiltrated the anti-Sterlite plant protesters and unleashed violence.

Terming the incidents as "unfortunate," he condoled the deaths and said all past agitations for the closure of the plant were peaceful.

"This time around, it (protest) turned violent. It was due to instigation by some political parties and owing to infiltration by anti-social elements," Palaniswamy, who is under relentless attack from the Opposition, said.

Recalling steps taken by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam governments for the closure of the plant, Palaniswami said the "deliberate" violence was meant "to bring disrepute to the government and

put it under pressure".

He said the state government was making efforts for the closure of the plant since 2013, when late J Jayalalithaa was the chief minister.

"As far as Amma's government is concerned, we respect people's feelings," he said, adding all legal steps were under way to shut the Sterlite plant, and cases were pending before the Supreme Court and high court.

Last month, he said, the Pollution Control Board did not renew the Consent to Operate the Sterlite Copper's plant. The copper smelting unit was not functional, he said, seeking to assuage people's concerns over the factory polluting ground water in the area.

He deplored that despite the government's efforts for the closure of the factory, "people belonging to some outfits and opposition parties are instigating innocent people".

The chief minister said district authorities have had 14 meetings with the agitators over the past 4-5 months where they explained to the locals steps being undertaken to shut the plant.

He said advertisements were published in newspapers on April 14 detailing measures the government had taken for its closure.

The port city of Tuticorin, about 600 km from state capital Chennai, witnessed large-scale violence and arson on Tuesday which led to the killing of 10 people in police firing.

Violent protests erupted once again on Wednesday, prompting police to open fire again, killing one person.

Meanwhile, The ministry of home affairs has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the police firing in Tuticorin and the prevailing situation in the town, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Singh also appealed to the people of Tuticorin to remain calm and maintain peace following the violence, in which 11 people were killed in police firing during protests demanding the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns.

"The MHA has taken cognisance of the situation and sought a report on the incident and the prevailing situation from the state government," the minister said in a statement.

The home minister said he was deeply pained at the loss of precious lives during the agitation at Tuticorin.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I appeal to the people in Tuticorin to remain calm and maintain peace and tranquility in the region," he said.

The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on Friday, condemning the police action against protesters in Tuticorin.