TN braces for cyclone Nada, NDRF teams deployed

Last updated on: December 01, 2016 12:26 IST

With Tamil Nadu bracing itself to face cyclonic storm Nada, likely to cross the north coastal area of the state early on December 2, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams are being deployed in coastal areas and schools have been asked to remain closed on Thursday.

“Two teams of NDRF and one team of SDRF are being pre-positioned in Cuddalore, one team each in Nagapattinam and Chennai to meet out any eventuality,” a state government release said in Chennai.

Stating that India Meteorological Department has informed it that cyclonic storm Nada was likely to cross north Tamil Nadu coast between Vedaranniyam and Puducherry, close to Cuddalore by early morning of December 2, the government said all district collectors have been alerted.

They have been advised to take all necessary action to evacuate people from low lying and vulnerable areas to the relief centres, wherever required, it said.

The government has asked the general public to call toll free numbers 1070 and 1077 during emergency situations and have been also advised to listen to the latest updates by IMD about the cyclone.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea and to keep their boats tied up in safe places. The public are also advised to move to the relief centres as and when advised by the district collectors,” the release said.

Meanwhile, private and state-run schools in districts, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam have intimated parents that schools will be closed on Thursday in view of heavy rains expected. Colleges are also likely to be closed.

The government also gave an elaborate set of ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ in view of the storm.

It urged people not to go outside until officially advised safe, to be on guard against being misled by rumours, and those housed in relief shelters not to leave the premises until directed to do so by the rescue personnel.

The note said people should not leave safer places during a lull, children should not be allowed to go out during the cyclone and that none should touch loose or dangling wires from lamp posts.

People have been advised to stay indoors and get away from low lying beaches or other locations which may be swept by high tides, it added.

Photograph: PTI Photo