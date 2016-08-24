Three arrested for journalist's murder in Gujarat

August 24, 2016 13:23 IST

Three persons were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the murder of a journalist at a newspaper office in Gujarat's Junagadh district with a police probe finding that dispute over money led to the crime.

Kishore Dave, 53, the bureau chief of Gujarati daily 'Jai Hind-Sanjh Samachar', published from Rajkot, was stabbed to death by sharp weapons at the newspaper's office in Vanjari chowk area of Junagadh on Monday night.

"We have arrested three persons involved in the murder of journalist Kishore Dave.

"From investigation, it was revealed that Dave was a partner in transport business with the accused, and was murdered due to disputes arising out of payment of money," Junagadh B-division police inspector M M Makwana said.

The arrested persons have been identified as -- Firoz Kasambhai Hala, Sanjay Rama Rathod and Arif Alam Saiyed.

Dave was involved in transport business along with the three accused since about last five years, Makwana said.

"They had purchased a mini bus and Dave had to make payment in that connection, and was murdered after he failed to make the payment," he said.

Following the murder, separate teams of local police, local crime branch, and special operations group were formed to crack the case.

They also took the help of a CCTV camera footage in which the murderers were apparently seen riding two motorcycles towards Dave's office, which assisted in solving the case, the police said.