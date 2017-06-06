The Murderers who terrorised Britain

Last updated on: June 06, 2017 15:15 IST

What led them to mass murder?

London, June 3



Khuram 'Abz/s' Shazad Butt



Age at death: 27

Born: Probably in Jhelum, Pakistan.

Origin: He and his parents were from Jhelum, Pakistan, very close to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He has family still in Jhelum including his uncle and visited Pakistan twice. The family is likely to have Kashmiri roots.

Family:

Father Saif Butt owned a furniture shop in Pakistan before the family migrated to England. Father died when Butt was young.

Married, two children, including a newborn and a three-year-old son.

He and his wife may have lived with his mother. Although other reports suggested she lived nearby.

His sister Haleema and her husband live close by in East Ham. His entire family, including his brother Saad, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police.

Educational background:

Bachelor's degree. Professional networking site Bayt.com has his CV on file and it shows Butt obtained an NVQ in business administration in 2009, and a diploma in teaching English to adults in August 2016.

Professional background: Worked for nearly six months, till October 2016, for London Tube. Also apparently worked at a KFC, a local gym, a water station at London's Docklands, Topshop and a property company.

Last address: Elizabeth Fry Flats, King's Road, Barking, East London.

Barking is a very ethnically diverse area of London which is 17 per cent Pakistani.

Well-recognised figure in his neighbourhood, held barbecues, discussed football, played table tennis and football, known to be chatty and friendly with kids.

Was invited to watch the Champions League final with neighbours that Saturday night, but declined.

Activities

He was the ringleader of the trio of London attackers and is said to have gotten radicalised watching extremist videos. He wore traditional Islamic robes; his wife wore a burqa and was not seen in public with him.

Butt knew the virulently extremist Anjem Chaudhary, currently serving time in a British prison.

Butt appeared in a Channel 4 documentary The Jihadi Next Door with a jihadi flag praying at Regent's Park, after which the Metropolitan Police apprehended him.

He was thrown out of the mosque he worshipped at, the Jabir Bin Zayid Islamic Centre, Barking, for deeming participating in the British elections as un-Islamic.

He had come to the notice of the police or MI5, Britain's domestic intelligence agency, with complaints registered against him on the anti-terror hotline.

Butt was under investigation, but not under special surveillance because he was deemed not actively pursuing any terrorism-planning activities. A football fan, particularly of Arsenal, Butt was killed wearing an Arsenal jersey.

His whatsapp status quoted the Koran: Indeed, with hardship, come ease. His last profile picture was these lines: Speak justice, speak kindly, speak politely, speak fairly, speak gently, speak graciously, speak not in vain.

Rachid Redouan

Alias:Rachid Elkhdar

Age at death: Uncertain. Either 25 or 30. Functioned under second identity too.

Born: Probably Morocco

Origin: Libyan-Morroccan

Family: Estranged Scottish wife Charisse O'Leary, daughter Amina, 17 months. He visited his daughter the night of the attack.

Educational background: Unknown

Professional background: Pastry chef. Was living in Rathmines, Dublin, Ireland, for 5 years.

Last address: Dagenham, East London, a less ethnically diverse area of London.

Activities: It is uncertain how he came in contact with Butt. He had not caught the attention of either family or friends or the police for any suspicious activities earlier.

The third attacker has not been named yet, but he is not known to be a resident of Britain.

London, March 22

Khalid Masood



Real name: Adrian Russell Elms Ajao

Aliases: Khalid Choudry and Adrian Ajao

Age at death: 52

Born: Dartford, Kent

Origin: British

Family:

Married to first partner Jane Harvey. Had two daughters.

Later in 2004 married Farzana Malik. Perhaps divorced.

Living since 2012 with Gambian Rohey Hydara and her two children.

Mixed race parentage. Father unknown. Mother Janet Elms. Brought up by Nigerian stepfather Philip Ajao. Mother lives in Wales where she hand makes bags and cushions. Has two half brothers Alex and Paul Ajao.

Educational background: Apparently had a degree in economics. Earned a TESOL certificate to teach English.

Professional background: Worked at Aaron Chemicals in East Sussex. Worked as an English teacher in Luton.

Last address: Birmingham

Activities:

In and out of trouble with the law for drugs, debts and violence as a teenager.

Jailed for two years for causing grievous bodily harm in 2000. In 2003 jailed for six months for possession of a knife.

Seemed to have been radicalised in prison.

In 2005 changed name to Khalid Masood and apparently travelled to Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. Later taught at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 2008 to 2009.

Not known to be obviously radicalised although he adopted traditional Muslim clothes. A colleague said he showed interest in Anjem Choudary's group Al Muhajiroun.



Manchester, May 22

Salman Abedi

Age at death: 22

Born: Manchester

Origin: British-Libyan

Family:

Parents Samia Tabbal and Ramadan Abed fled Muammar Gadaffi's regime as dissidents and sought asylum in Britain.

One of four siblings. Elder brother Ismail (still under arrest in Manchester), younger brother Hashim (still under arrest in Tripoli) and sister Jomana

Educational background: Attended Burnage Academy for Boys and then Salford University to study business management. Dropped out.

Professional background: Not known to be working anywhere.

Last address: Elsmore Road, Manchester

Activities: Had apparently proven links to ISIS. Travelled to Libya and later Syria where he got radicalized over the last year. Also made a trip to Dusseldorf and was probably an ISIS mule.