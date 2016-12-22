The cop healing Vardah wounds to Chennai's green cover

Last updated on: December 22, 2016 15:59 IST

Mylapore DCP V Balakrishnan's work in replanting uprooted trees has inspired local youth. A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com reports from Chennai.

Cyclone Vardah uprooted thousands of Chennai trees. The green cover on city roads and parks was severely damaged. One such park was Mylapore’s Nageswara Rao Park.

When Mylapore's Deputy Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan found on social media that many residents, including the elderly, were upset with the damage that Vardah caused to the park, he decided to help in replanting the trees.

Though an Indian Police Service officer, Balakrishnan also holds a masters degree in agriculture.

"We could not replant the old and big trees, but those which were partially uprooted or whose leaves had not dried up could be saved. We also had to put props to support some of them," Balakrishnan (left) told Rediff.com.

He also helped in restoring the green cover at the famous Marina Beach.

"On the left side of the beach, there were many trees which were not very old but were uprooted in the cyclone. Those trees, 5 to 15 feet tall, also provided shade to our policemen guarding the beach. So, I took some policemen and replanted those trees. Some local volunteers also joined in," he said.

Reading about Balakrishnan's work on social media, another group of youth in Nungabakkam did the same in their area.

Mylapore police have also planted saplings in their police station compound.

"I'm happy that we could save about 150 trees and, finally, I could use what I studied in my agriculture course," concluded Balakrishnan with a smile.