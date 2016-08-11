The AIADMK MP so in love with Kashmir and its saffron

August 11, 2016 13:43 IST

Parliament may have unanimously appealed to the people of the Kashmir valley to restore peace and harmony but one particular Rajya Sabha member seemed too overwhelmed by his emotions.

Taking part in the discussion of the situation in the Valley on Wednesday, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Navaneethakrishnan couldn't hide his love for Kashmir.

Sample some of his statements:

"'Kashmir, beautiful Kashmir; Kashmir, wonderful Kashmir'. Sir (RS Deputy Chairman P J Kurien), this is a popular song in one of the films acted by Dr Puratchi Thalaivar MGR. Tamil films, acted by MGR or any other actor, are very, very popular, but the shooting should have taken place in Kashmir. Any film, which has been shot in Kashmir, is very, very popular in Tamil Nadu."

"I would like to make it very clear that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. I too belong to Kashmir and Kashmir belongs to me."

"I would like to reveal one secret. There is a product, which, in English, is called 'saffron', in Tamil, we call it korosanai. Kashmir's saffron is considered to be very good. In Tamil Nadu, every would-be mother is given saffron because they want a beautiful child. My mother had it, my daughter-in-law had it, my granddaughter will also definitely have it. So, I am proud to say that I belong to Kashmir."

Of course, 'Amma' had to be thanked as well.

"After seeing the movies, shot in Kashmir, I wanted to visit Kashmir. And, my this wish was fulfilled when I was in the Public Service Commission. I thank our Chief Minister, Amma, because I was able to visit Kashmir only because of her. Then, as a State guest, I visited many places and temples. I was provided with very good food. I enjoyed it very much. I belong to Thanjavur, in the Cauvery Basin, and so, I was under the wrong impression that Thanjavur was the only fertile land in India. But, I changed my opinion after seeing the agricultural land in Kashmir. Also, the people of Kashmir are very, very nice."