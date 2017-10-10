Texas university cop shot dead, student held

October 10, 2017 09:42 IST

A police officer has been shot and killed on the Texas Tech University campus.

The suspected gunman, identified as freshman Hollis A Daniels, 19, was taken custody after fleeing the scene in a silver BMW.

The campus in Lubbock was placed on lockdown until he was apprehended.

University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police found drugs in Daniels’ dorm. They then brought him back to police headquarters for a ‘standard debriefing’.

Then, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the cop in the head, killing him.

Last year, Texas enabled people with concealed handgun permits to carry their weapons on public university campuses.

However, you have to be 21 to get a concealed carry permit in the state.

