Samba attack: Terrorists used 'rat-hole tunnel' to infiltrate into India, says BSF

Last updated on: December 02, 2016 01:53 IST

Playing down the detection of tunnel in Chamliyal-Ramgarh sector in Samba district after the gunning down of three heavily armed terrorist, the BSF on Thursday said it was mere a "rat hole tunnel" used only one time by the terrorists.

"Militants had come out to this side via a tunnel on the intervening night of November 28 and 29 in Chamliyal area. Operation was conducted there. Details have been shared with you", Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier D K Upadhayaya told reporters in Jammu.

Ahead of the press conference, the BSF played a video to showcase a tunnel to the media apart from the route of the terrorist, who came from Pakistan while crawling through the tunnel and place of hiding, where the three militants were killed by BSF during the gun-battle.

"We have given you the full details of the tunnel. There were various reports coming in the media about the tunnel and old profile pictures of some tunnels were shown which was total different in shape and size," he said.

Upadhayaya further said, "As per the pictures shown to you it is a rat hole tunnel and it is generally used one time, which opens up in a plain area. The area was ploughed two to three days ago. BSF and farmers were keeping a watch over the area."

"The mouth of tunnel was opened a few days ago and militants came through it. There were no tell-tale signs of the tunnel before this. To make you understand, so that no wrong news get published or aired, this is what I want to bring it to your notice", he said.

The tunnel is roughly 65 to 70-feet long, he said, adding that on this side of the fencing it is 35-feet long and other side of the fence towards Pakistan it is over 30-feet.

"The aim of the militants was to negotiate the fencing. Otherwise they would have been facing the hurdle of the fencing which was not possible to negotiate. That is why they dugged tunnel under the fence to avoid it", he said.

Replying to a question whether the group of militants that attacked army artillery unit in Nagrota on the same day, killing seven army personnel including two Majors came from this side, the IG said "I cannot reply to any query based on speculation. As I said such tunnels are used tactically one time. Once it used it gets identified immediately".

He said digging a tunnel without help of Pakistani rangers was not possible.

"We were prepared which is reflected from the conduct of the our operation. We always remain alert as entire International Border is sensitive for us," he added.