CRPF officer, 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Last updated on: August 15, 2016 15:02 IST

A Central Reserve Police Force officer and two terroists were killed while nine others were injured during an attack on security forces at Nowhatta in downtown Srinagar on Monday.

An unspecified number of terrorists fired at the security forces in the area which is close to the historic Jama Masjid, triggering an encounter.

Ten security personnel were injured in the militant attack, a police official said, adding, a CRPF commanding officer injured in the attack later succumbed to injuries.

Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire between the two sides.

The attack came even as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, In her maiden Independence Day address, made an emotional appeal to the youth indulging in violence, telling them not to be misled by the "vested interests" who want to keep Kashmir burning, and prevent the beautiful valley from turning into another Syria or Afghanistan.

Images: Security forces take cover during the encounter with terrorists at Nowhatta. Photographs: Umar Ganie