Terror camps along LoC shifted deeper inside PoK: Source

September 30, 2016 21:38 IST

Security agencies were apprehending that terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir could step up attacks against security forces and civilians following the surgical strike conducted by the Army targeting terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Quoting intelligence inputs, government sources said there is high probability of terror attacks being carried out by terrorists who have already sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir following instructions from their masters based in Pakistan.

These attacks may target mostly security forces serving in the Kashmir Valley and civilian areas in Jammu region.

"We have put security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on high alert and asked them to be extra vigilant taking into account the prevailing situation," a source said.

There have been reports that after Thursday's operation, some terror camps along LoC were shifted to deep inside the PoK, sources said quoting intelligence inputs.

They said evacuation of civilians in some areas in Jammu and Kashmir and in Punjab has been done and they will not return till the situation becomes normal.

The sources also said the Indian soldier, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan, could be a "deserter" as he walked out of a group of soldiers and strayed into the Pakistani territory.

Army sources had said yesterday that "one soldier from 37 RR with weapon has inadvertently crossed over to the other side of the Line of Control. Pakistan has been informed by the DGMO on the hotline."

Government has already issued a country-wide alert asking the states to heighten vigil to foil any attempt by Pakistan-based terror groups to carry out attacks amid apprehensions of backlash by terrorists.

India carried out 'surgical strikes' on terror launch pads across LoC on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, inflicting "significant casualties" on terrorists and those who are trying to support them.

The announcement of the sudden action by the Army was made on Thursday by DGMO Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, 11 days after the terror strike by Pakistan-based JeM on an Indian Army camp in Uri in Kashmir which left 19 Indian soldiers dead.