Terror alert in Jammu; security forces on standby

August 12, 2016 13:51 IST

Security forces on Friday launched a search operation in Kunjwani locality of Jammu after they received information about the presence of suspicious persons in the region.

The joint search operation was launched by Quick Reaction Team of the Army and Special Operation Group of police.

"The QRT of the Army provided support to the SOG to carry out the search operation after we received inputs on movement of suspicious persons," Defence spokesman, Lt Col Manish Mehta, said.

He said that the search operation was still going on.

"Nothing is being left to chance and every input that we receive is being thoroughly looked after," a police officer said.

On Thursday, security was beefed up at sensitive installations, including the Vaishno Devi shrine, and high alert was sounded across Jammu district in view of the ongoing unrest in Kashmir Valley and the upcoming Independence Day.

Photograph: ANI

