10 aspects that make Mormugao lethal

September 17, 2016 17:41 IST

INS Mormugao, the indigenously-built guided missile destroyer which was launched on September 17 from the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, is the fifth frontline warship, including the indigenous aircraft carrier, being launched in last six years, in addition to the delivery of three frigates, three destroyers and two corvettes during the same period.

Here are 10 interesting things you must know about the Mormugao:

* INS Mormugao is the second ship of the Project 15B. The first ship of the project, guided-missile destroyer 'Visakhapatnam', was launched on April 20 last year.

* Project 15B ships feature cutting edge advanced technology and are comparable to the best ships of similar class anywhere in the world. These ships have been designed indigenously by the Directorate of Naval Design, New Delhi.

* Each ship spans 163 metres in length and 17.4 metres at beam and displaces 7300 tonnes. These ships will be propelled by four gas turbines to achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots.

* These ships are packed with an array of state of the art weapons and sensors, including vertically launched missile system for long distance engagement of shore, sea-based and air targets.

* Four more guided missile destroyers of Project 15B are under construction at the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai. The contract for construction of these four ships was signed on Jan 28, 2011. These ships are amongst the most technologically advanced guided missile destroyers of the world, with advanced stealth features and a high degree of automation. The design of P15B ships has been developed in house by the Directorate of Naval Design.

* The P15B destroyers incorporate new design concepts for improved survivability, sea keeping, stealth and ship maneuverability. These ships will be equipped to carry and operate two multi-role helicopters. State of art rail less helo traversing system is being introduced on these ships for efficient helicopter handling onboard.

* These ships can truly be classified as possessing a network of networks, as they are equipped with Integrated Platform Management System, Ship Data Network, Automatic Power Management System and Combat Management System. While control and monitoring of machinery and auxiliaries is achieved through the IPMS, power management is done using the APMS. The CMS performs threat evaluation and resource allocation based on the tactical picture compiled and ammunition available onboard. The SDN is the information highway on which data from all the sensors and weapons ride.

* Stealth has been a major thrust area in P15B design. Enhanced stealth features have been achieved through shaping of hull and use of radar transparent deck fittings which make these ships difficult to detect. The ship embodies features such as Multiple Fire Zones, Total Atmospheric Control System for air conditioning, Battle Damage Control Systems, Distributional Power Systems and Emergency DA to enhance survivability and reliability in emergent scenarios.

* These ships have been designed for a complement of 50 officers and 250 sailors. The accommodation and working spaces have been designed with special emphasis on ergonomics and habitability.

* The ship's "fire power" consists of sophisticated weapons-sensor suite, including vertically-launched Surface-to-Air Missiles and Surface-to-Surface Missiles for long-distance engagement of shore and sea based targets. It is also noteworthy that this ship has significantly high indigenous content, in the form of weapons, machinery and material.

Photographs: (top) Shashank Parade/PTI Photo; (lower) Indian Navy