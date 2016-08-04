Telangana BJP MLA booked for supporting Una Dalit attack

August 04, 2016 18:57 IST

A case has been registered in Hyderabad against Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raja Singh for his remarks which allegedly defended the attacks on Dalits in Gujarat's Una and supported the cow vigilantes involved.

Mala Sankshema Sangam president B Ramprasad lodged a complaint with Mangalhat Police here accusing Singh of delivering hate speech through his statements.

Following the complaint, a case was registered on August 2 under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) against the BJP MLA, Mangalhat Police Station Sub-Inspector Sekhar said.

"The matter is under investigation," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Goshamahal Division) K Ram Bhupal Rao told PTI.

In a two-and-half minute video posted on Facebook on July 30, Singh had defended the cow vigilantes, saying those who consume cow meat are bringing "disgrace" to the entire community and should be "taught a lesson".

"I am asking those Dalits (who kill cows). Is it necessary to murder cow and eat its meat? This is absolutely wrong. It is because of such 'galeez' (dirty or disgusting) Dalits, that the image of whole Dalit community, which is patriotic, follows dharma, and worships cows, is tarnished.

"I support the beating (up) of Dalits who slaughter cows to consume its meat. It is apt. I also support those who taught them a lesson," Singh had said in the video.

He had said there are so many Dalits in Telangana who take part in 'Gau Raksha' along with him.

Telangana AAP workers, led by their leader Somnath Bharati, had on August 2 held a demonstration near Hyderabad Police Commissionerate demanding registration of an FIR against Singh and his arrest.

On July 11, four Dalit youth were beaten up by cow vigilantes at Mota Samadhiyala village in Una taluka of Gir-Somnath district when they were skinning a dead cow.

Though the youth pleaded they are from the skinning community, the vigilantes thrashed them alleging they were involved in cow slaughter, sparking an outrage.