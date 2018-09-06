rediff.com

Telangana assembly dissolved, set for early polls

Telangana assembly dissolved, set for early polls

September 06, 2018 15:39 IST

Governor of Telangana ESL Narasimhan on Thursday dissolved the state assembly following the recommendation from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao-led cabinet.

The decision sets the tone for an early election in the southern state. However, the Governor has asked Rao to continue as caretaker chief minister until the new government is formed.

Earlier in the day, Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, met the Governor after the cabinet meeting and informed him of his government’s decision.

 

On Sunday, addressing a mega rally, Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, of his Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the Ranga Reddy district, KCR had asserted the need for strengthening regional parties.

Addressing the huge crowd, Rao had said, “Some media channels are saying KCR will dissolve the government. All TRS members have given me an opportunity to take a decision on the future of Telangana. Ministers told me to take any decision on dissolving the government. I will tell you when I take a decision.”

Source: ANI
