rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Techie from Telangana found dead in apartment in US

Techie from Telangana found dead in apartment in US

January 30, 2018 12:15 IST

A 30-year-old Indian-origin software engineer was found dead in the United States state of Texas, according to officials.

Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya, who moved to the US three years ago, was living as a paying guest in Arlington, a suburb of Dallas in Texas, sources at the Indian Consulate said.

 

When Chaitanya did not came out of his room for a long time, his landlord broke in and found his body.

Chaitanya was working in Cognizant Technologies on a Southeast Airlines project.

The authorities in the US have informed Chaitanya's family in Telangana about his death. 

"We are in touch with the family in India and coordinating transportation of the mortal remains to India as soon as possible," Houston Consulate General Anupam Ray's office sources said.

The cause of Chaitanya's death is "not known", sources at the Houston Consulate said, adding that his body has been sent for postmortem.

Seema Hakhu Kachru
© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya, United States, Houston Consulate, Anupam Ray, Southeast Airlines
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use