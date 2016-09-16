Swami Aseemanand granted bail in Samjhauta blast case

September 16, 2016 21:54 IST

Swami Aseemanand, an accused in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case, on Friday furnished a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and two surety bonds of equal amount in a Panchkula NIA court, but he will remain in jail as he is facing trial in other blast cases.

"Aseemanand's bail orders were earlier issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Today, he submitted bail bonds before the trial court of Special Judge Gulab Singh. The court accepted the bonds," NIA's Special Prosecutor RK Handa said.

He, however, said Aseemanand, who is at present lodged at Ambala Central Jail in Haryana, will remain in prison as he is facing trial in other blast cases.

"Though he will be released on bail in the Samjhauta case, he will be in custody in connection with the Ajmer blast case," he said.

Aseemanand, a member of right-wing Hindu group Abhinav Bharat, has been in jail since December 2010. He was also named as an accused in Hyderabad Mecca Masjid and Ajmer Dargah blast cases of 2007.

On December 26, 2010, Aseemanand was arrested by CBI from Haridwar for his alleged role in the Mecca Masjid blast in which 14 persons were killed.

68 people were killed in the blasts in two coaches of Samjhauta Express train near Dewana railway station in Panipat on February 18, 2007.